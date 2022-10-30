EdTech Monday To Focus On How Girl’s Education Can Be Advanced Through Digital Learning

EdTech Monday is back, this time, Tech experts and academics will be discussing how school girls can, and should be advancing their studies through digital learning.

The October Episode to be aired on KT radio this Monday will also reflect on the International Day of a Girl Child goals that is marked every year on October 11.

The day aims to raise awareness about the gender inequality faced by girls worldwide. On this day also, the United Nations and other organizations hold events and talks on issues like child marriage, violence against women, access to education, among others.

With the same challenges, EdTech Monday program will reflect on combating them by focusing debates on how young students in Rwanda can use technology as a learning tool, at a time when there is still a cutting-edge medium for sharing knowledge and information.

The discussions find irking girl’s education reports. For example, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) report indicates that in Sub-Saharan Africa, 32.6 million girls of primary and lower secondary school age are out of school in 2019.

The condition was worsened by Covid-19 pandemic which exacerbated educational inequalities, and disproportionately affected girls and threatened the substantial gains made in girls’ education since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 1995, according to UNESCO.

To improve education quality, EdTech Monday Rwanda has been established to discuss various solutions to address education related challenges. It is a program championed by Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT in partnership with Rwanda ICT Chamber.

The show focuses on leveraging technology to advance education and learning in Rwanda. The show is aired in Kinyarwanda every first Monday of the month from 6PM to 7PM on KTRadio and streamed live on Kigali Today YouTube Channel.

The Episode of October is due on Monday 31, 2022 at 7pm with KTRadio’s presenter Ines Nyinawumuntu hosting educationalists and tech innovators to discuss “Advancing Girls’ Education through Digital Learning.”

The host, Nyinawumuntu will welcome guests including Solange IYUBU, Member of the Rwandan Association of Women in Science and Engineering (RAWISE), Ines UMUHOZA, Girls in ICT Rwanda and Grace Divine GAJU, a count Manager of Academic Bridge.

The panel are also expected to discuss a variety of topics, including how early learners in Rwanda should use technology as a learning tool, tech-driven educational innovations that are already available and those that are required in Rwanda, the role of educators and the government in protecting children online, and the appropriate age for introducing children to the internet.