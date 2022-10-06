Fourth Health Worker Dies As Ebola Spreads Further In Western Uganda

The Ugandan Ministry of Health says the Ebola outbreak, which has already claimed the lives of 11, has claimed a fourth healthcare worker and continues to spread further in western region.

So far, health authorities are reportedly still testing a possible case of the Zaire strain in addition to the epidemic of the Sudan form of the virus, which started in September, according to the Ministry of Health.

Margaret Nabisubi, a 58-year-old anesthesia officer, is the fourth healthcare worker to die in Uganda yesterday as a result of the deadly Ebola Sudan virus.

According to reports, Nabisubi fought the illness for 17 days. The president of the Uganda Medical Association, Dr. Sam Oledo, claims that Nabisubi was set to retire in two years.

The death of health workers and doctors follows alarm by Uganda’s Medical association’s call to provide protective gears for its members serving in Ebola high risk zones.

“It hurts because no number of words can replace coworkers with whom you’ve done business. And we hope that the family will receive compensation,” Oledo said.

“We’re happy for our fellow coworkers who were struggling so much. They started to get better around three or four days ago. Therefore, it is excellent for us that those who were diaphoretic 36 times per day are now only doing so three or four times,” he added.

The Ebola Sudan strain was initially detected in Uganda on September 20 in the Mubende district, and it has since spread to four further districts: Kassanda, Kyegegwa, Bunyangabu, and as of right now, Kagadi, western region.