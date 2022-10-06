RDB’s Deputy CEO Suspended Over ‘Repeated Managerial Failures’

President Paul Kagame has suspended Zephanie Niyonkuru, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

According to the Statement released on October 6 by the Prime Minister’s office on behalf of the President, Niyonkuru has been suspended for ‘repeated’ managerial failures.”

Niyonkuru was appointed in 2019 replacing Emmanuel Hategeka who was then assigned to represent Rwanda in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Niyonkuru was employed by the organization as a strategist before his promotion as Deputy CEO.

He formerly also served as Country Representative for the USAID East Africa Trade & Investment Hub before joining RDB.

Niyonkuru is a graduated of the School of Oriental and African Studies, or SOAS University of London with a Master of Science in Finance (Economic Policy).