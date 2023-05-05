RIIO To Introduce Screening For Diabetic Retinopathy On Car Free Day

The Rwanda International Institute of Ophthalmology (RIIO) is set to introduce screening for diabetic retinopathy, a condition that causes damage to the blood vessels in the tissue at the back of the eye (retina), on Car Free Day scheduled for this Sunday.

Anyone with diabetes is at risk of developing diabetic retinopathy (DR), which can lead to visual loss. The longer you have had diabetes, the more likely you are to develop diabetic retinopathy.

However, there are steps you can take to reduce the risk of retina damage, including having a good diabetes care regime that focuses on controlling blood sugar, blood pressure and lipids (fats).

It is also advised that you have regular check-ups of your retina through screening. There is good scientific evidence that retinal screening and subsequent treatment reduces preventable blindness.

RIIO, with equipment support from Orbis International, is introducing the first organised Diabetic Retina Screening program in Rwanda at 3 sites.

DR screening and eye check for the general population for refractive errors and eye pressure services will be available free of charge at the Car Free Day tent every first Sunday of the month, at the Rwanda Diabetes Association (RDA) every day (usual fees apply) and at the RIIO iTech Clinic (usual fees apply) in Nyarutarama Mon to Saturday.

We will use digital retinal photography and your images will be interpreted using artificial intelligence so that you get your report instantly within 5 mins . The service is available for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes aged 12 years and older.

Be screened. Protect your Sight. If diabetic eye disease is found early, treatment can reduce or prevent damage to your sight. Ask your diabetes doctor for more information. RIIO and RDA look forward to seeing you at the launch of the Diabetic Retinopathy screening from 8am on 7th May 2023 at the Car Free Day Tent.