MRCD/FLN Terror Victims Remembered, Families Condemn Ordeals

Families of victims of the 2018, 2019 and 2022 terror attacks carried out by Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD)/National Liberation Front (FLN), led by Paul Rusesabagina gathered this Friday to remember the loss of their loved ones.

The event took place in Nyungwe forest where these terror attacks were carried out, bringing together 40 participants.

Among them, were survivors of the second attack which targeted public transport, when assailants ambushed at least three buses on Kigali-Rusizi road, killing at least six passengers. This was around Nyungwe forest, at Kitabi, located in Nyamagabe District, a few days before Christmas of 2018.

In a walk to remember, the group was also joined by other surviving victims of the first major attack carried out in Nyabimata, Nyaruguru District – June 2018, which left two people dead on the spot.

Participants carried placards bearing messages that denounce the terror attacks by FLN, the military wing of Paul Rusesabagina’s MRCD political coalition.

Families of victims appreciate efforts made by Government to apprehend culprits and putting them before justice. They are however not well satisfied with the court ruling over compensation to the victims.

Four years have passed since the terrible ordeal, which claimed the lives of nine Rwandans, leaving several others wounded and their property destroyed.

The latest attack, six months ago, was carried out by the same remnants of the FLN terrorist group, operating from across the border, who shot at a public passenger bus, belonging to RITCO company, killing two people and injuring several.

In April this year, the appeal court of Rwanda maintained the 25 year sentence against MRCD’s Paul Rusesabagina over the crimes committed in Nyamabimata, Kitabi and Nyamasheke through FLN attacks.

FLN former spokesperson Callixte Nsabimana saw his sentence reduced from 20 years to 15 years. Their 19 co-accused were sentenced to a jail term ranging from 15 years to five years.