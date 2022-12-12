President Kagame Among the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2022

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has been listed as one of the New African Magazine 100 Most Influential Africans 2022.

The New African Magazine is a media entity which tells African narratives, from an African perspective for the past 50 years and counting. On several occasions, the president featured on their list in 2018.

“Why does Paul Kagame make our list of most influential Africans year after year? His actions in helping to restore African pride and dignity speak for themselves. With him, discourse is not empty promises; it’s action,” the magazine said on its Twitter.

The magazine also congratulated Kenya’s “hustler-in-chief” President William Ruto for overcoming his humble beginnings to win the presidency in August but with a big question- can his magic touch now do it for the whole country?

The magazine further listed the “Wakanda Forever” film star, the Kenyan Lupita Nyong’o and Ncuti Gatwa, a UK citizen born Rwandan who started filming his debut series as the first Black actor to regularly play the BBC’s iconic “Dr Who”.

Also featuring in the top 100 is the International correspondent for CNN and Kenya’s famous TV anchor Larry Madowo, who has set the bar high in aspiring African journalists by proving that no stage is too big for him.

This year, Akinwumi A. Adesina, the African Development Bank Group President and Former Honourable Minister of Agriculture, Nigeria returned on the list for leading charge of the bank to respond swiftly to the conflict in Russia- Ukraine and crisis impact on African economies.

At 61, Strive Masiyiwa now board of Netflix and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, clearly returned on the list for retaining the drive to continue his quest to rewire African development. And there is no reason to believe he won’t.

A newcomer to the 2022 list is Okenda Pierre, an Attorney, Human rights defender and Senior Analyst within extractive industries governance focusing on DR Congo, recognized for his unrelenting work in safeguarding Africa’s resources from corrupt deals.