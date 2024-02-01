President Kagame and First Lady In Washington DC for Rwanda Day

President Paul Kagame has arrived in Washington DC-USA for the renowned Rwanda Day, an event that brings together Rwandans from the diaspora and those from the country to discuss national matters.

The President is accompanied by the First Lady Jeannette Kagame for the event scheduled on February 2-3 in Washington DC.

The last Rwanda Day gathering was held in Bonn in 2019 before being halted by COVID-19 pandemic. So far, an estimate 13,000 Rwandans have registered for the event which will take place

Taking place at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Rwanda Day, now 11 Edition will be opened by a business forum to be attended by 400-500 people on Friday while the major event will take place on Saturday.

Renowned Djs and artists based in the USA and those who will travel from Rwanda will grace the event which will include several parties.

In the sideline of Rwanda Day, President Kagame and the First Lady will attend the USA’s National Prayer Breakfast, an annual prayer for the blessing of America, which is taking place for the 71st time.