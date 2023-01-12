Rwanda Among 50 Countries to Benefit from Iran Visa Waiver

The Iranian Tourism Office has proposed to its government to waive visa requirements for travelers coming from 50 countries, including Rwanda.

The Deputy tourism chief, Ali-Asghar Shalbafian in the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handcrafts told VisaGuide.World that a proposal was submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for consideration and the possibility of implementation.

Among 50 countries expected to travel visa-free to Iran, the most notable growing markets are anticipated to be neighboring countries, and a handful from Africa.

Getting an Iranian Visa-free entry on arrival will apply to citizens coming from Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Tuvalu, Togo, Timor-Leste, Syria, Somalia, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Samoa, Qatar, Palau, Oman, Nepal, Mozambique, Mauritania, Maldives, Madagascar, Macao, Lebanon, Laos, Guinea-Bissau, Comoros, Cape Verde, Burundi, Bolivia and Azerbaijan.

Among countries that already have visa-free access include Armenia, Cook Islands, Dominica, Georgia, Haiti, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Micronesia, Turkey and Venezuela.

The move is expected to restore the tourism sector on the international stage, following the slow down caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Iran’s tourism had been on the rise, reaching more than eight million visitors annually.

Some experts believe that before the pandemic, Iran’s tourism was already dealing with some challenges, including “Western media propaganda” which allegedly aimed at scaring tourists away from the country.

The Iranian officials said the expansion of mutual ties will be in a wide gamut of fields including medicine and agriculture, energy, technology and construction among others.

Rwanda Imports from Iran include mainly oils, distillation and ceramic products, cereals and flours, sugar, salt, machinery, furniture and foot wear, carpets, electrical and electronic equipment among the major ones.

The imports were $537.800 in 2021, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

Iranians have also through the annual Trade exhibition held in Rwanda, brought business the business community who are interested in Rwanda.

Citizens of countries like Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Benin, Botswana, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, Malawi, Montserrat, Norfolk Island, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sao Tome and Principe, Singapore, South Sudan, Saint Helena, Suriname, Tajikistan, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Zambia, are able to obtain a visa to Iran online.