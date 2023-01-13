Rwanda’s Travel Companies Showcase At Vakantiebeurs Tourism Fair

A delegation from Rwanda’s tourism and travel companies, the Embassy of Rwanda in the Netherlands and the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) are showcasing Rwanda’s tourist attractions and sceneries.

It is taking place this week, at the Vakantiebeurs Tourism Fair in the Netherlands.

Vakantiebeurs Tourism Fair, scheduled from 11 to 15 January, is reportedly the leading travel fair for the BeNeLux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) organized in Utrecht, Netherlands.

The show attracts leading business professionals from the region’s tourism industry including tour operators, travel agents, and Africa travel specialists.

“We look forward to supporting the Rwandan companies attending to engage and create business ties with these business travel partners in order to increase travel traffic from the region to Rwanda,” Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, Rwanda’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands said.

“Visitors to the Visit Rwanda stand can find inspiration for their next holiday, while enjoying a cup of fresh Rwandan specialty coffee and dance performances by the Rwandan dance group,” he added.

Rwandan companies participating at the Vakantiebeurs Tourism Fair include RwandAir, Kingfisher Journeys, Mist Rwanda Safaris, Silverbird Tours Agency, Pure Africa Tours and Judith Tours.

According to RDB, the Visit Rwanda stand at the fair and a special networking session will also be organized along the margins of the event, for Rwandan delegation to engage with the participating travel agents and tour operators.

The government’s goal is to double tourism receipts from $404million to USD $ 800million by 2024.

RDB says the targets will be only hit by marketing Rwanda as a tourist destination in innovative ways.