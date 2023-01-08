Türkiye Foreign Affairs Minister Expected In Rwanda

The Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of Türkiye, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is expected in Rwanda as part of his visit to Africa, scheduled for 8-14 January 2023. Apart from Rwanda, Çavuşoğlu is expected to visit South Africa, Zimbabwe, Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will arrive in Kigali on January 12 where he is expected to meet and hold talks with his Rwandan counterpart, Dr. Vincent Biruta.

According to the Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry, during his visit, the Minister will hold discussions on bilateral ties between his country and the countries he will visit and seek ways to strengthen development cooperation.

In South Africa, Minister Çavuşoğlu will officially inaugurate the Turkish Consulate General in Cape Town on 9 January, and will hold official meetings in Pretoria on 10 January.

“Within the scope of his visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will conduct bilateral meetings in Zimbabwe on 11 January, in Rwanda on 12 January, in Gabon on 13 January, and in Sao Tome and Principe on 14 January,”

“All aspects of our bilateral relations will be elaborated with the aforementioned countries, and regional developments as well as Türkiye’s Africa Partnership Policy will be reviewed during the visit of Minister Çavuşoğlu,” the Ministry announced.

Minister Çavuşoğlu visit will reciprocate Dr. Biruta’s visit in September 2021, during which Rwanda and Türkiye signed cooperation agreements in the fields of sports, education, industry and protocol, to give a new impetus to the already flourishing relations between the two countries.