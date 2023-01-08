University Of Rwanda Refutes Claims Of “Long Break”

The University of Rwanda (UR)has refuted social media claims of its students returning to colleges in September, which would have been the longest holiday ever, with nine months.

Rwanda’s only public varsity says preparation of a new harmonized academic calendar is underway, following the original calendar impacted by COVID-19 disruptions, and will be published “soon.”

“None of UR students will be away from school for 9 months as falsely reported on social media. Harmonization of academic calendars is to take place soon, following the COVID-19 disruptions,” University of Rwanda wrote on Twitter today.

“We shall publish a new calendar as soon as it is out-UR,” the Tweet reads further.

UR twitter statement follows reported ‘false information’ that students attending UR’s colleges across the country will return for studies in September 2023.

The students went for holidays last month, and are awaiting the university notice on dates of returning, which the University claims will be “soon.”

UR has six colleges; the University of Rwanda-College of Education (UR-CE), College of Science and Technology (CST), College of Arts and Social Sciences (CASS), College of Agriculture, Animal sciences and Veterinary Medicine (CAVM), College of Business and Economics (CBE) and College of Medicine and Health Sciences (CMHS).

“The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the calendar. Some students lost more time than others, depending on the programs. They all need to catch and be on the same page. The harmonized calendar will be published soon,” Ignatius Kabagambe, the head of communications and internationalization and spokesperson at University of Rwanda said.

“There is nothing like students spending 9 months in holidays. We are working on the calendar; it will be released soon,” Kabagambe added.

It was formed in 2013 through the merger of previously independent education institutions, the University of Rwanda is the largest education institution in the country.

UR has an estimated 28,875 undergraduate students, 1,570 postgraduate students, and 1,450 academic staff.