Police FC Parts Ways With Onesme Twizerimana Over Misconduct

Rwandan top flight side Police FC has parted ways with striker Onesme Twizerimana due to misconduct. Without sharing details of the incident, the Rwanda National Police (RNP)-sponsored club revealed on Twitter that they were no longer with the striker, thanking him for the service.

In an interview with KT Press, Police FC Secretary General, CIP Obed Bikorimana, confirmed the reports that the striker is no longer part of the team.

“Yes, it’s true we parted ways with our Striker [Onesme Twizerimana] over matters relating to misconduct,” he said

Police FC sacked Twizerimana despite being their top scorer in the first half of the Rwanda National League with five goals ahead of the second leg scheduled to start on January 20, 2023.

Twizerimana joined the club in 2021 on a two-year deal, which means that he had one year remaining on his contract with the Police outfit.