Excitement As Rwanda Receives NBA Africa Sports Facility

Sports enthusiasts were ecstatic this week as Rwanda received a sports facility that will allow aspiring athletes to have their chance at the game, thanks to partnership between Rwanda and NBA Africa.

NBA Africa, an academy established by the National Basketball Association (NBA) to promote the basketball game on the African continent, on Friday handed over a newly-renovated indoor basketball court in Kigali, located at Lycée de Kigali, which youngsters will take advantage of.

The court, which will benefit more than 4,000 youth from Kigali and the surrounding communities will Provide More Opportunities for Thousands of Rwandan Youth to Learn and Play the Game.

The court, was unveiled by the Minister of Sports Aurore, Mimosa Munyangaju, FERWABA President, Desire Mugwiza, NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams, NBA Africa Head of Strategy and Operations George Land, and NBA Africa Head of Basketball Operations Franck Traore, among other officials.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Munyangaju said that Rwanda is grateful for the trust and continued commitment from partners like NBA Africa, which are playing a role in taking Rwandan basketball to a new level.

“We strongly value the partnership with NBA Africa, which has made it possible to celebrate the milestone today and we are happy that its fruits are clear to the Rwandan community,” she said.

“This gymnasium and the support you provided is a clear demonstration of your belief in the potential of our young basketballers,” she added.

On behalf of the government of Rwanda, Munyangaju pledged to take good care of the facility so that it serves “its purpose to the fullest”, calling upon youngsters to work hard, learn from their seniors who will be playing league matches at the court and try to reach the top.

“This project was undertaken to strengthen the ongoing partnership between NBA Africa and Rwanda Basketball Federation, and to provide top-notch infrastructure for talented and aspiring basketball players to nurture and showcase their skills and abilities,” said Mugwiza.

“We have made it our utter responsibility with the support of our partners to continue investing in court infrastructure development until the basketball of Rwanda soars to greater heights. This is just the beginning.” he added.