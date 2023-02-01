Rwanda Opens Third Consulate in India

Rwanda has opened the third Honorary Consulate in India in the State of Kolkata and commissioned an Indian national to run the office with jurisdiction in nine States.

The Office of the Honorary Consul of Rwanda in Kolkata was opened by Ambassador Jacqueline Mukangira, the High Commissioner of Rwanda to India this January 31, 2023 and was graced by indian officials and business representatives comprising of West Bengal State Government

The consul will have jurisdiction in the States of West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

During the event, Mukangira congratulated Rudra Chartejee on being appointed the Honorary Consul of Rwanda in Kolkata.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Rwanda and on my own behalf, allow me to congratulate Mr. Rudra immensely, for this honour and privilege and assure him my full support in his new role,” Mukangira said.

The new office in Kolkata will further enlarge business mobility between Rwanda and India, as well as people-to-people contacts.

In India, Rwanda has two other Honorary Consulates operating in Bangalore and Mumbai, headed by two Indians -Suresh Mohan and Prakash Jain, respectively.

Counsellor Chartejee expressed gratitude for being selected as Honorary Consul of Rwanda and pledged to fulfill his duties with success and following his experience as an investor in Rwanda, he praised the favourable environment for doing business in the country

The event was honoured by Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator of India’s G20 Presidency and former Foreign Minister of India, who praised Rwanda for creating an extraordinary environment for investments.

Rwanda and India have cooperation in Trade and Investment as the major priority sectors. They also have cooperation in Defence and Security, Health, Education and ICT.