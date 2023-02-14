Singer Niyo Bosco Leaves New Label Just Over A Month After Joining

Talented singer and lyricist Niyo Bosco is currently not in the best moments of his career after he officially parted ways with his new music label Sunday Entertainment Group label just over a month after joining the production house.

Niyo Bosco leaves Sunday Entertainment Group after 44 days of interaction without any single new song released by the singer from the label.

According to a press release dated February 13, signed by the label’s CEO, Justin Nzitatira, the renowned singer and songwriter is no longer under their management.

”The management of Sunday Entertainment Group would like to announce to all the media houses that [with] effect from today February, 13 the artiste Niyokwizerwa Bosco known as Niyo Bosco is no longer under Sunday Entertainment Group management. The management would like to wish the above artist the best of luck!”.

The relationship between Niyo Bosco and Sunday Entertainment Group became a topic of discussion at the beginning of this month when the rumour mill had it that all was not well between the visually impaired singer and the new label.

The ‘Ubigenza Ute’ hitmaker joined Sunday Entertainment Group in January 2023, after parting ways with Irene Murindahabi’s label known as MIE in October 28, 2022, when he terminated his contract with the music house. The singer also revealed that he was going through a phase of depression in a series of social media posts.

Niyo Bosco’s departure from MIE, which discovered him, came after different reports indicated that his manager was exploiting his talent for his own benefit, among other allegations. At the time, the singer burst into the limelight three years ago, quickly winning the hearts of music lovers.