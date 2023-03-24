Amavubi stars return home from Cotonou

Rwanda National Football Team Amavubi returned to Kigali from Cotonou this morning after encountering the Benin National Side in the ongoing 2023 African Cup Of Nations Qualifiers.

The two sides clashed on Wednesday in a 1-1 draw at Stade de l’Amitié – Général Mathieu KEREKOU in Cotonou- Benin thanks to Mugisha Gilbert from Rwandan side who netted the first goal of the game on 13th minute before Steve Mounié of Benin scored the equalizer on 82nd minute.

The return leg between two teams was expected to take place in Rwanda-Huye international stadium located in Southern province of Rwanda this Monday March 27 before Africa football confederation (CAF) notifying Rwanda local football federation that the venue’s hotels and other facilities are still underway.

They had previously alerted the federation, they need to guarantee at least three 4-star or higher category international rating hotels in Huye.

According to the Rwanda local football federation, they believe that the hotels from Huye have all required measures and needed standards to host the visitors. They are still waiting for the response.

After returning to Rwanda, Amavubi stars camped in Bugesera in LA PALISSE HOTEL NYAMATA as they are continuing preps ahead of their return leg.