Burundi To Deploy Troops In DRC As Part Of EAC Regional Force

Burundi is set to deploy troops in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), tomorrow, as part of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF), in line with regional efforts to restore peace in the conflict-ridden part of the country.

The development was confirmed by the EAC Secretary General, Dr. Peter Mathuki and Burundi’s Chief of Defence Forces. The deployment is in line with the roadmap set by the EAC Chiefs of Defence Forces/Staffs (CDF/CDS) on 9th February 2023, in Nairobi, Kenya. The EAC said all other EAC troops contributing Partner States will shortly deploy within the agreed time frame.

“The deployment is part of the implementation of directives by the 20th Extra-Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State held on 4th February 2023, in Bujumbura, Burundi; meeting of the EAC Chiefs of Defence Forces/Staffs (CDF/CDS) convened on 9th February 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya; and Mini-Summit on Peace and Security in Eastern DRC held on the sidelines of the 36th African Union Summit on 17th February 2023, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,” the statement reads

According to the regional bloc, the timeline of constituting and deploying the EAC Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (EAC-MVM); to monitor and verify the ceasefire and withdrawal by all Armed Groups, was set for 28th February 2023.

EAC Partner States have since identified members of the EAC Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (EAC-MVM) who will join other existing mechanisms such as the Ad-hoc Verification Mechanism and Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism in Eastern DRC.

Burundi’s President, Evariste Ndayishimiye, who is the Chairperson of the Summit of EAC Heads of State, held a consultative meeting on Thursday with the commanders of the Verification Mechanisms, with a view to review the progress and set up a joint verification framework in line with the directive of the Mini-Summit on Peace and Security in Eastern DRC held on 17th February 2023, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“EAC’s quest to find a sustainable solution to the restoration of peace and security in Eastern DRC has received support from across the globe,” Arusha announced

During the 36th AU Summit, the AU Peace and Security Council committed funds to support EAC peace-making efforts in Eastern DRC, from the African Union Peace Fund. Other development partners and global bodies have also committed to continuing supporting the process.

“The EAC remains committed to the utilization of existing regional and global frameworks to address the security crisis; and reiterates the EAC Heads of State’s call for immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of all armed groups in eastern DRC and embracing of dialogue,” Dr. Mathuki said in a statement.