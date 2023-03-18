How EAC Gaps in Hygiene and Sanitation Could Trigger an Epidemic

Regional stakeholders in water supply have called for increased funding in national Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) programs to reduce the risks of having a climate change and sanitation related catastrophe or epidemic in the bloc.

The call was made this Friday March 17, 2023 during an online roundtable conference on “Accelerating Access to Water in the face of Climate Change”.

It brought together stakeholders in the WASH sector in the East African region- from Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

The conference highlighted how climate change links to the water crisis in East Africa, with participants reflecting on findings from recent assessments, solutions and key recommendations to work on moving forward.

New statistics gathered by Water Aid East Africa showed that despite good government policies on WASH, there is only 1 percent investment in WASH programs and most countries in the region had focused on COVID-19 recovery activities and not clearly focusing on sanitation and hygiene to reduce risk of epidemics, despite lessons learnt in 2020.

For instance, Ethiopia, only half of the population have basic drinking water. Though Tanzania records 86% access to water, 34% of water points in rural communities are not functioning and over half of its healthcare facilities lack connectivity with piped water supply.

In Rwanda, 45% of the population lack access to basic water services, while in Uganda, only 56% of the population have access to at least basic water supply.

EAC data also shows that there is a high risk of an epidemic breakout in EAC as healthcare facilities with basic water are at 43%, basic sanitation 53%, and water management at 45%.

Olutayo Bankole-Bolawole, the WaterAid Regional Director, East Africa and Ethiopia said that WASH plays a vital role in economic development through improving people’s health, addressing gender inequality and building resilience to climate change thus a need for action now.

“Investment in universal basic drinking water can yield up to $ 32 billion a year while investment in basic hygiene can yield up to $45 billion annually. Furthermore, the same document stated that increasing investment in safely managed sanitation can yield $86 billion annually,” Bankole-Bolawole said.