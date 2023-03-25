Kagame Appoints Dr Abdallah Utumatwishima New Minister of Youth

President Paul Kagame has replaced Rwanda’s Minister of Youth Rosemary Mbabazi by Dr. Abdallah Utumatwishima, former medical Director of Ruhengeri Hospital.

Busabizwa Parfait, former Vice Mayor for the City of Kigali was appointed Permenant Secretary in the same ministry.

Mbabazi who has been at the helm of Ministry of Youth since August 2017 was right away appointed High Commissioner designate of Rwanda to the Republic of Ghana. She is replacing Aissa Kirabo Kacyira who served the country as resident high commissioner in this country since July 2019.

In the same communique emanating from Prime Minister’s office, several other ambassadors/high commissioners were also appointed and those include Vincent Karega who is appointed Ambassador designate of Rwanda to the Kingdom of Belgium.

Until October 2022, Ambassador Karega was serving as Rwanda’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC). The country expelled him following soaring bilateral relations with Rwanda.

Richard Masozera was appointed Ambassador designate to the Czech Republic while Major General Charles Karamba was appointed Ambassador designate of Rwanda to the Republic of Angola.

In Tanzania, Karamba was replaced by Fatou Harelimana.

Cheikh Abdul Karim Harerimana was appointed Rwanda’s Ambassador designate to the Republic of Indonesia.

Former Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly(EALA) Martin Ngoga was appointed High Comissioner designate to the Republic of Kenya, while Nkubito Manzi Bakuramutsa was appointed Ambassador designate to the Republic of Korea.

Eugene Segore Kayihura was appointed Ambassador designate to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia while Emmanuel Hategeka was appointed High Commissioner in South Africa.

Hategeka has been Rwanda’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates where he was replaced by former Rwandair and Prime Insurance CEO John Mirenge.

In other positions, Valens Uwineza was appointed Deputy Director of Cabinet at Office of the President.

Nelly Mukazayire, fresh from Rwanda Convention Bureau(RCB) where she has been CEO, was appointed Deputy CEO Rwanda Development Board(RDB).

At RCB, she was replaced by Janet Karemera.