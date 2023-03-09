Prince Kid Will Not Return to Court Tomorrow

The High court has rescheduled the appeal case of Ishimwe Dieudonne a.k.a Prince Kid, the boss of Rwanda Inspirational Back Up which has been organising Miss Rwanda contest for several years now.

Prince Kid was arrested early 2022 over rape and soliciting sexual favors against Miss Rwanda contestants in several years. He was acquitted by Nyarugenge Intermediate Court in December 2022 and released immediately after he was found not guilty.

Later on, the prosecution filed an appeal case challenging the verdict.

The hearing was scheduled for tomorrow-March 10, because the Kigali based High Court has moved all appeal cases scheduled tomorrow including Prince Kid’s due to a scheduled meeting of the court.

Kid will return to court on March 31.

On March 3, Prince Kid legally married Miss Iradukunda Elsa, a lady who has been by his side during this trial to the extent she was once arrested and shortly released in a forgery case while trying to explain how Prince Kid was innocent.