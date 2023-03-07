Rwanda Hands Over Bodies of DRC Soldiers

Rwanda has through the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM) handed over the bodies of two Congolese soldiers who were shot dead on Rwandan soil on two separate occasions after attacking Rwandan border security officers.

One of the DRC soldiers was shot on November 19, 2022, while latest one was shot on March 4, 2023. All of them were shot in the Gisenyi sector while attacking Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) bases along the border lines.

The dead bodies were identified as Kasereka Malumalu and First Sergeant (1Sgt) Sambwa Nzenze Didier of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC).

DRC had denied knowledge of the first one, but after cross checking on the database of soldiers guarding the President of DRC, the officials revealed that he was missing guards posted at Goma town and had been shot on the Rwandan border side after taking drugs and creating havoc on the RDF border soldiers.

The second soldier was shot after entering Rwandan soil at 65 meters on coordinates (-1.6880993, 29.2450301) at 15:35 PM in the evening.

The two bodies were collected from the Gisenyi Hospital mortuary and were handed over by the EJVM officials to the DRC government officials.

The EJVM also received guns and ammunition which were confiscated from the two soldiers during the two separate attacks.

Additional reporting by Syldio Sebuharara