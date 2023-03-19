Zawadi Elected Second Vice President of Rwanda Volleyball Federation

The Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) has held an extraordinary general assembly where Geoffrey Zawadi was elected second Vice-President.

Zawadi is replacing Jean de Dieu Bagirishya who was arrested and sentenced for offences committed while in this position. He finished his sentence and was released.

The 30 members unanimously voted Zawadi who, immediately started his task of managing and closely monitoring the volleyball competitions.

Zawadi is currently an employee of Rwanda Energy Group (REG) serving as the Director of Human Resources and in charge of sports activities in this agency.

Zawadi is already the REG Volleyball club President, the team that won the championship last year- which has won two titles, including one last year.

In the meantime, the first round of the season of national championship is scheduled to start on April 22.

Also in a related development Rwanda will be represented in both men and women Beach Volleyball during the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago in August.