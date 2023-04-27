Kiyovu Sports, Mukura And APR FC Advance To Peace Cup 2023 Semifinals

Southern Province- based Mukura Victory Sport beat Musanze FC while Kiyovu Sports pipped Rwamagana City FC on Wednesday to advance to this year’s Peace Cup semifinals on aggregate.

Rwamagana City players arrived late at the venue and their misery was compounded by Kiyovu Sports which controlled the game from the start as Fred Muhoozi, Erisa Ssekisambu and Bertrand Iradukunda scored thrice for Kiyovu, which sailed through on a 5-2 aggregate after losing the first leg 3-2 at Ngoma Stadium.

In front of their home crowd at Ubworoherane Stadium, Musanze FC, lost 4-2 penalties against Huye-based side Mukura Victory Sports after the regular 90 minutes of game ended 1-0, making it a 1-1 aggregate game and the Northern Province side paid the price.

The two Rwandan premier league sides joined APR FC, who booked their semifinals ticket earlier on Tuesday after beating Marine FC 4-2 in the quarter-final second leg game played at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu district, the army side advancing 6-3 on aggregate after two legs.

In an earlier quarter final game, Rayon Sports defeated Police FC 3-2 in a game played at Muhanga Stadium. The Blues started the game on a brighter note as Eric Ngendahimana netted the first goal of the game to give Rayon the lead.

After creating many chances, Rayon Sports scored the second goal of the game through Mussa Essenu in the 14th minute before Willy Essomba Onana netted the third.

Police FC pulled one back through striker Didier Mugisha before referee Samuel Uwikunda blew the halftime whistle.

The second half started radiantly for Police FC as Mugisha scored again 17th minutes into the second half. The law enforcers continued to dominate the Blues, looking to equalize but the game ended in style and same scores.

Police FC will need to stage a comeback when the two sides face off again in the return leg at the same venue on Wednesday next week to see who will advance to the semis.