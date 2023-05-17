Rwanda Awarded Forfeit over Fielding Ineligible Player

African football confederation (CAF) has ruled that Rwanda national team “Amavubi Stars” must forfeit for using ineligible’ player during ongoing campaign of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin.

Benin has been awarded 3 points after Rwanda fielded an unqualified player Kevin Muhire in their 2023 AFCON Qualifiers group stages match day 4 fixture.

Muhire was ineligible to play the return leg match against the Cheetahs at Kigali Pele stadium due to accumulated two yellow cards against Senegal and Benin in the first leg.” but was fielded in the game, which ended 1-1.

In the open letter to the Rwanda football governing body (FERWAFA) states that according to the article 105 of the CAF Disciplinary Code Benin was awarded the game by 3-0 after ruling that Benin’s appeal was valid.

The decision was, according to CAF, taken in reference to article 42.1 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations concerning sanctions of players which indicates that, for the qualifying phase and the final tournament, a player who receives two cautions shall be automatically suspended from playing the following match.

Rwanda is in group L with Senegal, Mozambique and Benin. After the forfeit Rwanda is now ranked 4th and last in the group with only two points after 4 games where they drew 2 and lost 2.

Rwanda will play their 5th and return leg group stage game against Mozambique. The game was supposed to be held in Rwanda but Rwanda has no stadium to host continental competitions.