Bugesera FC Faces Transfer Ban for Undisclosed Reasons

The World football governing body -FIFA has banned Bugesera Football Club in Eastern Rwanda from signing and registering players by FIFA for unspecified reasons.

The world’s governing body of football communicated this through a statement sent to Rwanda’s football federation, FERWAFA.

FIFA’s statement states that the club is not permitted to register new players, but the duration of the ban was not disclosed.

In an interview with KT Press, Bugesera FC president Jean Claude Gahigi pointed out that neither the potential causes of the club’s punishment nor the steps that should be taken to have the sanctions overturned are mentioned in the letter.

He further noted that the club is working to obtain accurate information regarding the sanctions.

“We are going to write to FIFA and inquire about the reasons behind this penalty,” he told KT Press.

Bugesera has already added six new players during this summer’s transfer window, including Tresor Muhoza from Mukura VS, goalkeeper Gahungu Habarurema from Police FC, and Augustin Kaneza from Gasogi United.

The club also signed Theodore Ngabirano and Leonard Gakwaya from Burundian side New Oil, as well as Aime Gakiza and Gilbert Bibe, both from Flambeau du Centre.

Gahigi emphasized that the sanction will not prevent the club from signing other players because they are not finished with transfer business.

He also revealed that Eric Nshimiyimana will remain as head coach despite leading the Bugesera district-based club to 13th place in the recently concluded Rwanda national league, narrowly avoiding relegation in the final games.

He urged the Bugesera supporters to relax in the face of this FIFA suspension.

“We are looking into it, and the club has continued its routine preparations, so it will be resolved before the league begins,” he said.