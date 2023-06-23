Lague Byiringiro Registers His First Goal for Sandvikens IF

Rwandan forward Lague Byiringiro excelled during Sandvikens IF’s 14th match day, scoring his first Ettan Fotboll league goal on Thursday, June 22, when his club thrashed Hammarby Talang FF 5-2.

Sandvikens won convincingly thanks to Byiringiro’s superb performance and two goals bagged while coming on in the 63rd minute.

He scored the third and fourth goals, respectively, in the 76th and 92nd minutes. The other three goals were scored in the fourth, 61st, and 94th minutes by John Igbarumah, Mohammed Sadat Abubakari, and Emil Hodin, respectively.

The Sandvikens’s 5-2 victory propelled them to second place with 29 points in the Ettan Fotboll’s North standings, just two points behind Dalkurd.

The Sandviken-based club will return to action on July 30, taking on Stocksund in the 15th match day.

The 23-year-old made his debut for Sweden’s third-tier club in March 2023.