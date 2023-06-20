Rwanda Humbles Tanzania at the Afro-CAN Qualifiers

In the roller coasting moments of the game, Rwanda Men’s National Basketball Team defeated Tanzania 77-57 points on Tuesday, June 20, to clinch their third consecutive victory at the ongoing FIBA Afro-CAN Qualifiers in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Rwanda controlled the first and second quarters with a lot of enthusiasm and winning attitudes, winning 24-14 and 28-7, respectively, to take a 52-21 lead over Tanzania at halftime.

In the third quarter, Tanzania spared no efforts to bounce back in the game and it went to plan as they secured a 18-14 win over Cheikh Sarr’s boys, though it was not enough to take the lead.

The host team kept the spirit going in the last quarter, scoring 18 points over the Rwanda team’s 11 points, but the Rwandan players did a good job as they still managed to triumph.

The national team of Burundi will be Rwanda’s opponent in their final qualification match on Wednesday, June 21, at 3 pm Kigali time in what will be a must-win for Dr Cheikh Sarr to advance, as neither team has lost a game thus far in the qualifiers.

The top-ranked team from the Afro-CAN Zone Five Qualifiers will receive a ticket to the 2023 FIBA Afro-CAN finals, which is slated for July 8 – 16 in Luanda, Angola.

The FIBA Afro-CAN will be played for the second time.

DRC was crowned the inaugural tourney champion in 2019, but it has not been held since then due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences.