Uganda,Kenya Expected in Rwanda for Genocide Memorial Tourney

On dates of 24th-25th June, Rwanda volleyball federation will host their annual tournament from calendar “Genocide Memorial Tournament” where more than 3 countries from abroad are expected to bless the tournament.

Rwanda volleyball federation is one of the sports federations that lost a host of volleyball players, coaches and administrators and fans to the Genocide against the Tutsi that claimed over a million of lives in 1994 in Rwanda.

The federation has consistently been organizing an annual memorial tournament since 1995 as a special occasion to honor them.

Despite the local club especially from first division all categories men and women, this year’s edition will feature other clubs from abroad, Uganda, Burundi, Kenya and South Sudan in their respective domestic leagues if no changes according to their confirmation.

Last edition in 2022, Rwanda Energy group (REG) volleyball club won the Genocide Memorial volleyball tournament title in the men’s category after edging Gisagara VC 3-2 while APR won the title in the women after beating RRA 3-2 (25-21,24-26,19-25,25-23,15-11).

The volleyball family counts over 50 members to have been lost their lives during the genocide.