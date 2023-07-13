Bank of Kigali Academy Training Next-Gen Financial Leaders

The class of 2023, that will spend three months of intensive training, is the second cohort following the launch of the BK Academy program in August, 2022 with 25 candidates selected out of 350 applicants.

BK academy was established to build a well-trained and knowledgeable young workforce with banking and business skills to occupy different roles in the Bank at entry level and bridge the gap in banking skills and human resources turnover in the sector.

The academy, located in the Kigali Special Economic Zone, will this year take in 25 graduate students in various fields, who were selected in a competitive selection process which attracted 1,000 applicants.

Bank of Kigali Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Diane Karusisi said that this time around the focus is on training a transformative workforce that will feed the Bank of Kigali and the financial sector at large.

Karusisi said that seven years ago when she joined the bank, she has seen BK play a significant role in the economic and financial transformation of the country and the new generation of BK staff should carry on this path.

“We want transformative leaders. Think of transforming the country and with that you will see the big picture of transformation and will wake-up with enthusiasm and passion to make it happen,” Dr. Karusisi told the 2nd cohort which started training this week.

The 25 trainees, of which 50% are women, were selected from different educational backgrounds and fields of sciences, economics, finance, international business, mechanical and civil engineering, agriculture, public health among others.

After three months of training, the best students with high marks in all aspects will be recruited as BK staff in different departments.

Karusisi said that this collection of skills will enable the bank to serve better in these sectors where BK has different services and operations but also serve as future leaders in Rwanda.