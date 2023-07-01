Goalie Simon Tamale Aims High with Rayon Sports

Goalkeeper Simon Tamale, the new Rayon Sports signing, is committed to improving and elevating the club to become more competitive.

The 28-year-old Ugandan international signed a one-year deal with the Blue-White club on Thursday, June 29, from Uganda’s top-tier football side Maroons FC.

He made the decision to join Rayon Sports after turning down a contract renewal offer from Maroons.

“I came here to lift Rayon Sports and me as well, and maintain my number one position in Rayon Sports,” he told Rayon Sports TV.

“I’m going to work hard with Rayon Sports so that I may get better deals or they retain me here,” he added.

Tamale, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication, was superb for Maroons in the 2022/23 campaign, recording 12 clean sheets and seven man-of-the-match awards as the club finished sixth in the Uganda Premier League with 41 points.

“It’s rare to find a goalkeeper in each or any single game named man of the match, it means you work a lot. I was very crucial for the team to manage the sixth position,” he pointed out.

His brilliance earned him a nomination for the Pilsner Player of the Season in Uganda along with Sports Club Vipers’ winger Milton Karisa and Sports Club Villa’s Charles Bbaale.

The former Police FC and Bright Stars goalie joins fellow Ugandans Musa Essenu and Joachim Ojera at Rayon Sports.

“Before I came here, I consulted Joachim Ojera and he told me good things and challenging things, so as a player you have to decide,” he noted.

At Rayon Sports, “hospitality is number one. They treat you like a family,” Tamale said.