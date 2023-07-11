Ruremesha Extends Stay At Muhazi United

Emmanuel Ruremesha has signed a two-year contract extension with Muhazi United FC, which will keep him until 2025.

Ruremesha’s existing deal with the Rwamagana district-based side expired at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

“The club have given him the assignment of placing the team in the top eight in the upcoming season,” Muhazi United secretary general Dickson Gombaniro told KT Press.

“He will also assist us in keeping an eye on the club’s academy players so that he can advance the most talented ones to the first team,” Gombaniro added.

The seasoned football gaffer joined Muhazi United, formerly Rwamagana City, on a one-year contract in July 2022 from Mukura VS, following the club’s promotion to the top-flight division.

Ruremesha was tasked at the time with keeping the team in the first division, which he accomplished by finishing 14th in the 2022/23 league with 31 points.

Goalkeeping coach Peacemaker Habimana and fitness coach Samuel Niyirema have also signed two-year contract extensions with the Rwamagana district-based side.

From the 2023/2024 season forward, Muhazi United will be sponsored by Rwamagana and Kayonza districts, and they anticipate spending Rwf450 million on the forthcoming campaign.

The club repeatedly experienced financial instability during the 2022/23 season. However, since they will be supported by two districts, the financial issues are expected to fade.