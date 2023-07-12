APR Releases 10 Players

APR Football Club have released ten players and loaned out two more due to their underwhelming contributions during the 2022/23 campaign.

This decision was confirmed to players at the general meeting held on Tuesday, July 11, which convened the club’s board and all players who had featured for the club in the last season.

Djabel Manishimwe, the skipper of Rwandan giants, is among the players who have been released.

The others are Bonheur Mugisha, Itangishaka Blaise, Placide Rwabuhihi, Fiston Ishimwe, Fabio Ndikumana, Dieudonnne Ndayishimiye, Keddy Nsanzimfura, Irshad Nsengiyumva, and Aboubakal Uwiduhaye.

Meanwhile, Yves Mugunga and Annicet Ishimwe will be sent out on loan before the start of the upcoming season.

The Primus National League champions make this movement after changing their policy to permit the use of foreign players, following 11 years of only using native players.

In the current transfer window, the Rwanda military-owned club have announced six new signings, including Danny Ndikumana who joined from Burundian side Rukinzo and five foreign players such as the 22-year-old Cameroonian forward Apam Assongwe Bemol, the Nigerian striker Victor Mbaoma from Uzbek side Qizilqum Zarafshon, the Congolese goalie Pavelh Ndzila from Congo Brazzaville’s Etoile du Congo.

APR also signed the 29-year-old Ugandan international midfielder Taddeo Lwanga from Djiboutian outfit AS Arta/Solar7 and Burundian midfielder Ismael Nshimirimana from Kiyovu Sports. All of them penned a two-year contract.

The club is rebuilding a strong squad in gearing up for the lofty goals they have set ahead of the CAF Champions League.

The military side have failed to progress past the first or second round of CAF competitions on numerous occasions since they decided against using foreign players in 2012. However, they managed to win the local league eight times over these 11 years.