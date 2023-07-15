Rwanda Presents Progress on SDGs under Voluntary National Review 2023

Rwanda yesterday presented an in-depth review on the implementation progress of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development under the Voluntary National Review (VNR) mechanism, at the high level political forum on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in New York.

This is the second time that Rwanda has volunteered to self-assess progress in implementing the SDGs since the first VNR presented in 2019.

Held under the theme “Accelerating the recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels”, VNR 2023 aims to showcase how countries are progressing in the implementation of SDGs in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The 2023 VNR will focus on five SDG’s: SDG 6 – Clean Water and Sanitation; SDG 7- Affordable and Clean Energy; SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 11- Sustainable Cities and Communities; and SDG 17 Partnerships to achieve the Goal.

The Minister of State in charge of Economic Planning Dr. Claudine Uwera said: “The fifth population and housing census showed increase in life expectancy of Rwandans reflecting the general improvement in lives of Rwandans across various areas. Although, the Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted Rwanda’s economy, interventions coordinated by government working with citizens, private sector and partners have minimized the impact and supported continued recovery. Going forward, there is continued need for mobilization of resources and strengthening efforts in partnership with all stakeholders to fully achieve the SDGs.”

At the national level, SDGs are integrated in Long term development aspirations such as Vision 2050 and are tracked and measured through the implementation of the National Strategy for Transformation (NST1) at central and decentralized levels.