Rwandan Community in Eswatini Celebrates Liberation Day

On 14th July 2023, the High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda to the Kingdom of Eswatini with residence in Mozambique organized and celebrated the 29th Liberation Day known as “Kwibohora29”. This year’s event took place at Happy Valley Hotel in Ezulwini town in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

It was attended by close to two hundred (200) people including Government high officials, diplomatic corps, friends of Rwanda and the Rwandan Community living in Eswatini. The celebrations were graced by His Royal Highness Prince GUDUZA Dlamini, representing His Majesty King Mswati III.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to the Kingdom of Eswatini Ambassador Claude Nikobisanzwe expressed his deep appreciation to the guests/dignitaries who managed to find time to join fellow Rwandans in celebrating the 29th Liberation Day, which is an important day for Rwandans.

He paid tribute to the Rwandan men and women who were led by H.E President Paul Kagame, whose selfless efforts helped to liberate the country and stopped the genocide and brought Rwandans tohgether.

Ambassador Nikobisanzwe further highlighted the achievements Rwanda has made since the end of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi under the leadership of President Paul Kagame.

The Ambassador recalled several high-level visits that took place recently, the most remarkable being the visit of His Majesty King Mswati III and his delegation at the Commonwealth Heads of State and Government Meeting held in Rwanda in June last year.

On his part, His Royal Highness Prince Guduza who read the speech of His Majesty the King stated that the 29th Anniversary of Liberation Day marked a new dawn in the lives of the people of Rwanda.

His Majesty the King congratulated His Excellency President Paul KAGAME, for the remarkable development that has been attained in the past 29 years of liberation.

The King highlighted the importance of Rwanda’s homegrown solutions in justice, reconciliation, social development and economic growth to name just a few. He added that the Kingdom of Eswatini learnt a lot from Rwanda, especially in health sector.

On bilateral cooperation, the King said the two countries have been friends for so long.

“We need to guide and protect these relations for the benefit of our future generations and to promote vibrant economic activities among ourselves hence establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area so that our business community can establish a partnership with entrepreneurs from Rwanda,” he said.’

He applauded Rwanda’s contribution towards peace and security around the world by deploying peacekeepers to protect civilians as well as combating terrorism.

His Majesty said that Rwanda has become one of Africa’s Jewel in the ICT sector, tourism development and the economic development. He underscored that the Kingdom of Eswatini remains committed to strengthening the warm and cordial relationship that happily exists between both countries.

The celebrations of the Liberation Day were also marked by Rwanda traditional songs and dance by a cultural troop composed by young Rwandans living in Eswatini.