At Least Ten children Drown in Rwanda’s Deepest River Nyabarongo

Ten Children from from Mushishiro sector, Muhanga district are reported to have drown in River Nyabarongo while sailing to Ndaro sector, Ngororero district of Western Province.

The incident which happened in the evening of July 17 reportedly involved 13 children comprised between 9 to 13 years who embarked on a boat of one Ndababonye Jean Pierre 41.

The latter was sailing to the opposite shore to bring tiles for his house and he wanted the children to help him pack, according to Muhanga district Mayor Jacqueline Kayitare.

“The adult with the children survived with three passengers. He was arrested pending an investigation into the matter,” said mayor Kayitare.

“He will be held accountable because he was sailing a boat that does not fulfil the conditions set by the Rwanda Utilities Regulation Authority that would allow rescue efforts to take place.”

Among others, the mayor said, the children did not have lifejackets.

Meanwhile, the mayor said, the accident happened near the Nyabarongo hydropower dam, which makes rescue efforts even more complicates.

Umuseke.rw, a local website identified the victims of the incident as being Antoine Komezumfashe 9, Vedaste Uwihoreye 10, Gervais Ntakirutimana 10, Kelly Uwiringiyimana 10, Samuel Niwegisubizo 10, Yeremiya Sempundu 11, Serge Niyonsenga 11, Niyorukundo Cedrick 12, Irene Ndahimana 13 and Itangishatse Stanislas 13.

Meanwhile, the deceased children are said to hail from related families.