FEASSSA 20th Edition Comes to Rwanda

The regional East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) games are back, and will be officially opened by Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, Minister of education, in Huye district, Southern Province on August 19.

The competition 20th edition scheduled to take place between August 17-27 returns to Rwanda after 2018.

About 3000 EAC representatives due to compete in the 20th edition of FEASSA are already in Huye, and those come from Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Zanzibar.

Participants are athletes from nationally qualified school teams from all participating nations—two teams in each game.

They compete in 13 disciplines namely football, basketball, netball, handball, rugby, hockey, athletics, badminton, lawn tennis, swimming, and goalball.

By allowing secondary school students to travel to various locations in East Africa and participate in sporting events, the competition strives to foster the “East African Spirit” among participants.

Since their inception in 2001, the FEASSSA Games have been held annually, rotating among all EAC Members with the exception of 2020 and 2021 owing to the Covid-19 epidemic.

“Rwanda is prepared to host the numerous delegations from every single delegation. Both Rwandan teams and we are prepared for the competition, from border clearances to accommodations,” Aaron Rurangirwa, vice president of the Rwanda Schools’ Sports Federation.

Rwanda is represented by Ecole Musambira, Adegi Gatsibo, St Joseph Muhanga, Apaer Gasabo, ITS Gasabo, GS Marie Rene, St. Mary’s Kitende, and St. Bernadette Secondary school.