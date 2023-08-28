Governor Habitegeko, National Lands Authority Boss Removed From Office

President Paul Kagame has removed from office François Habitegeko, who was the Governor of Western Province and Espérance Mukamana, who was Director General of the National Land Authority, but details of why they were dropped are yet to be revealed.

An announcement issued by the Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, on Monday evening, indicates that the two officials were removed from office but unlike previous changes, it did not mention why. However sources say that the removal from office is related to misconduct.

“Pursuant to the Constitution of the Republic of Rwanda, especially in its article 112; Pursuant also to the Law N°14/2013 of 25/03/2013 determining the organization and functioning of the Province, especially in its article 9; Today, the 28th August 2023, His Excellency The President of The Republic has removed from duties the following officials,”

“Mr. François Habitegeko who was Governor of Western Province; Ms. Espérance Mukamana who was Director General of the National Land Authority,” a brief statement issued by the Premier on behalf of President Kagame, reads.

Habitegeko has been the Governor of Western Province since March 2021, where he replaced Alphonse Munyantwali. Before that, he had served as the mayor of Nyaruguru district for 10 years. He was considered one of the most proactive local leaders.