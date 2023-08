President Paul Kagame has removed from duties two senior officials, namely the Governor of Western Province François Habitegeko and the Director General of National Land Authority, Uwimana Esperance effective today.

Habitegeko served as governor since March 2021 fresh from Nyaruguru district where he was serving as mayor, while Esperance Mukamana served as Director General of National Land Authority since February 2017.

Reasons of their removal were not specified by press time.