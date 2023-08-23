RESHUFFLE: President Kagame Rings Changes In Cabinet

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday rang some major changes in cabinet, dropping and reappointing key officials particularly in the Education sector, where the top minister was moved to a new docket and two of her youthful juniors elevated.

In the August 22 changes announced by Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, who has been the Minister of Education since February 2020, was redeployed to the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, while Gaspard Twagirayezu, who was the State Minister in charge of Primary and Secondary Education, becomes the full minister of the education docket.

In the same Ministry, Claudette Irere, who was the State Minister in charge of ICT and TVET, was appointed the Minister of State for Education, in a move that widened her mandate.

Dr. Uwamariya replaces Prof. Jeannette Bayisenge at the Ministry, commonly known as MIGEPROF, who was moved to the Ministry of Public Service and Labour, replacing Fanfan Rwanyindo, who was not appointed to any new position.

The reshuffle also saw Maj. Gen Albert Murasira, who until June this year was the Minister of Defence, this time bouncing back as the Minister of Emergency Management, replacing Solange Kayisire, who was appointed the new Minister of State for Local Government. At MINALOC, Kayisire replaced Assumpta Ingabire.

Ingabire was moved to the National Child Development Agency (NCDA) as the new Director General, replacing Nadine Gatsinzi Umutoni, who was appointed the Chief Gender Monitor at the Gender Monitoring Office, replacing Rose Rwabuhihi.

In other major changes, Eric Rwigamba was appointed as Minister of State for Agriculture and Animal Resources. Rwigamba was the Minister of Public Investments and Privatisation, whose mandate was transferred to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN).

Jeanine Munyeshuli was appointed in a new docket as Minister of State for Public Investment and Resource Mobilization at MINECOFIN.

In other developments, Sandrine Umutoni, who was the Director General of Imbuto Foundation, was appointed the Minister of State for Youth while Claudine Uwera was assigned a new role of the Minister of State for Environment.

Maj. Gen (Rtd) Charles Rudakubana appointed as the Ambassador-designate to Angola, while Margaret Nyagahura was nominated to Rwanda’s Ambassador to Hungary in the new changes.