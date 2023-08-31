UK’s Minister for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell Starts a-4 Day Visit to Rwanda

The UK’s Minister for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell this afternoon started a four day visit to Rwanda where he is participating in a range of national events.

Upon arrival in Kigali, Mitchell was received by Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta whom they discussed bilateral cooperation.

At the Kigali Public Library, Mitchell launched the UK’s Digital Library Program in Rwanda. This is part of the UK’s efforts to make educational resources available to all. Access to the library will be free for 12 months and provides over 80,000 resources.

He also joined the Second National Symposium on Girls’ Education where he is taking part in a session concluding the event, alongside Claudette Irere, Minister of State for Education.

In Rwanda, two new education initiatives are set to be launched by the UK’s Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, during a the visit to Rwanda.

Under the UK’s new Girls in Rwanda Learn (GIRL) programme, the minister is set to sign a seven-year partnership with UNICEF that focuses on keeping girls in school who are at risk of dropping out and supporting children with disabilities.

The Minister will see the impact of British Investment Partnerships in Rwanda, visiting a water treatment plant that is part of a joint venture between British International Investment (BII) and Metito.

BII supports companies helping developing and emerging countries grow. In Rwanda, this focuses on growth in key sectors such as water infrastructure, renewable energy, health, and telecommunications, providing hundreds of local jobs.

“During my visit to Rwanda, I will explore the depth and breadth of our relationship. Our two countries continue to work together on a range of issues important to both nations, and the region, including climate change and women and girls’ education,” Mitchell said.

“The long-term partnership between the UK and Rwanda is underpinned by our support to help eradicate poverty, educate children, especially girls, and provide British expertise to improve the delivery of public services for all.”

The Minister is set to meet participants of the UK’s development programmes in Rwanda. He will hear how UK funding is helping families to build their resilience and sustainably exit poverty, while students in all primary schools across Rwanda benefited by their teachers receiving training in English and maths from UK experts.

High-level discussions will also take place with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta, focusing on bilateral relations and regional issues.

Minister Mitchell will also attend Rwanda’s annual gorilla naming ceremony, Kwita Izina, which aims to highlight conservations efforts to protect these endangered species.

The UK is a committed partner with Rwanda and will build on our economic partnership at the UK-African Investment Summit, which will be held in London in April 2024.