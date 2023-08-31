Yunusu Nshimiyimana Earns First Amavubi Call-up

APR centre-back Yunusu Nshimiyimana has been handed his first senior Rwanda national team call-up after being selected for the squad to square off against Senegal in their final AFCON Qualifier contest.

The 21-year-old was named to a 25-man squad on Thursday by newly appointed caretaker Gérard Buscher after garnering Thierry Froger’s trust by starting three of APR’s first four games this season.

He is the only player of this squad, who has been summoned for the first time.

Nshimiyimana was included in the U23 Rwanda national team, which advanced to the U23 AFCON Qualifiers’s second round on an away goal by pulling off an incredible comeback against Libya, winning the second leg 3-0 and moving on with a 4-4 aggregate score but was ultimately eliminated by Mali on a 2-1 overall score.

Buscher, who is also the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) technical director, was named Amavubi interim head coach on August 29 following Carlos Ferrer’s resignation.

Amavubi currently sit at the bottom spot of the group with just two points earned from draws with Mozambique (1-1) at FNB Stadium in South Africa and Benin (1-1) at Stade de l’Amitie in Benin.

Due to negotiations between the two national teams, the final AFCON Qualifier will take place at Huye Stadium on September 9 even though Lions of Teranga will be hosting.

The Senegal national team, which will travel to Rwanda, will be led by Senegal’s CHAN head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw and have welcomed new faces like 15-year-old Amara Diouf, who excelled at the 2023 U17 AFCON scoring five goals and helping Senegal win it.

Meanwhile, Lions of Teranga head coach Aliou Cissé will concentrate on the group that will face Algeria in a friendly in September.

Amavubi full squad:

Goalkeepers: Fiacre Ntwari (TS Galaxy), Adolphe Hakizimana (Rayon Sports), Yves Kimenyi (AS Kigali).

Defenders: Fitina Omborenga (APR), Ally Serumogo (Rayon Sports), Elie Ganijuru (Rayon Sports), Christian Ishimwe (APR), Ange Mutsinzi (FK Jerv), Abdul Rwatubyaye (Rayon Sports), Thierry Manzi (Al Ahli Tripoli), Prince Buregeya (APR), Yunussu Nshimiyimana (APR).

Midfielders: Djihad Bizimana (Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih), Siméon Iradukunda (Gorilla), Bonheur Mugisha (Al Ahli Tripoli), Fred Muhozi (Kiyovu Sports), Lague Byiringiro (Sandvikens IF), Jean Bosco Ruboneka (APR), Ramadhan Niyibizi (APR).

Forwards: Bienvenue Mugenzi (Police), Dominique Savio Nshuti (Police), Didier Mugisha (Police), Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police), Innocent Nshuti (APR), Gilbert Mugisha (APR).