It was a night to remember on Sunday as Arsenal legend Sol Campbell, joined Rwandan Arsenal fans to watch the game between Arsenal and Manchester United at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC).

Campbell is in Rwanda, and was among the gorilla namers this week, in Musanze district, northern province. He was seen celebrating Arsenal’s win against Manchester United with Clare Akamanzi, Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda development Board (RDB).

Declan Rice is the most recent person to proclaim himself the saviour as Arsenal defeated Manchester United 3-1 in extra time. Rice’s stoppage-time winner electrified the Emirates Stadium fans before Gabriel Jesus sealed the deal moments later with a well rounded finish.

The second half was evenly matched between the two teams thanks to Marcus Rashford and Martin Odegaard’s goal just before halftime. Alejandro Garnacho’s goal in the 88th minute was disallowed for offside, for both teams at different times. On the hour mark, a penalty to Arsenal was chalked off after review.

A half-volley from Rice off a corner beat Andre Onana to his near post to give Arsenal all three points. The hosts earned their victory because they had most of the game under control but had not yet been able to fully take advantage of their attacking possession.

The partnership deal between Visit Rwanda and Arsenal Football Club was officially announced in August 2018 RDB at the Emirates Stadium during Arsenal’s English Premier League season opener.

Since then, the Visit Rwanda has been named the official tourism partner of Arsenal.