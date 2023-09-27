Former Police Chief, Five Commissioners Retired

President Paul Kagame has sent to retirement six Commissioners of Police, as well as several other officers, according to the Rwanda National Police (RNP) communique today.

Commissioner General Emmanuel Gasana, who presently serves as the Governor of Eastern Province, is among the retirees. Other three Commissioners of Police who were retired include Emmanuel Butera, Vianney Nshimiyimana, and Bruce Munyambo.

The list also include Assitant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Damas Gatare and Privat Gakwaya.

While Gasana previously served as Inspector General of Police (IGP), the other 5 police officers have all previously headed different services.

According to the police statement, the President also approved the retirement of five other senior officers, 28 junior officers, and 60 non-commissioned officers.

Seven other police officers were also discharged on medical grounds while six others were discharged for miscellaneous reasons.