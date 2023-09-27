NEW APPOINTMENTS: Gen (Rtd) Kabarebe Back In Cabinet, Gatare New RDB CEO

President Paul Kagame has appointed Gen (Rtd) James Kabarebe to a new position in cabinet less than a month after he retired from active service in Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

Gen (Rtd) Kabarebe was on Wednesday appointed the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation, replacing Prof. Nshuti Manasseh who was assigned a new role as the Senior Advisor in the Office of the President in charge of Special Assignments.

Kabarebe was last in Cabinet in October 2018 when he was replaced as the Minister of Defence, a position he had held since April 2020. Until his current appointment he has been serving as the Special Advisor to the President on Security.

In the same appointments announced by Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, on behalf of the Head of State, Francis Gate was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Development Board (RDB), replacing long-serving Clare Akamanzi.

Gatare, who has in the past held high ranking positions, is no stranger to the RDB as he previously served as the CEO of the institution from 2014 to 2017 and as the CEO of Rwanda Mining Board (RMB) from 2017 to 2021. He was currently serving as the Senior Economic Advisor in the Office of the President.

Similarly, Dr. Yvonne Umulisa was appointed the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister. Prior to that, the academic had served as the Permanent Secretary in the recently phased out Ministry of Public Investments and Privatization.

The changes saw Alphonse Rukaburandekwe appointed the Director General of Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA) while Bonny Musefano was sent to Rwanda’s Embassy in Tokyo as the First Counsellor.

Rukaburandekwe is a Rwandan Engineer who has made a name in Vietnam while Musefano has been serving as the Director for Northern and Western Europe Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (MINAFFET).