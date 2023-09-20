I Am Indeed A Candidate – President Kagame Speaks Out On 2024 Elections, Wide Range Of Issues

President Paul Kagame has confirmed for the first time that next year he will seek re-election to continue serving the citizens of Rwanda as long as they want him to.

In an interview with Jeune Afrique‘s François Soudan published on September 19, President Kagame said that he would not be bothered by the opinion of outsiders, as long as Rwandans want him to stay and serve them. It is the first time he has categorically stated that he might run in next year’s Presidential Elections scheduled for August.

Soudan asked President Kagame’s if his re-election as the chairperson of the ruling Rwandese Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) with 99.8 percent in April this year confirms that he will be the party’s candidate next year and he answered in affirmative.

“You just said that it was obvious to public opinion. So that’s the case. I am happy with the confidence that Rwandans have in me. I will always serve them, as much I can and when I can. Yes, I am indeed a candidate,” President Kagame said.

President Kagame was asked if his seeking of re-election next year won’t draw criticism for him especially from Western countries, on grounds of him maintaining power for more than 20 years, something which doesn’t correspond well with their standards of political correctness and he said that he is not bothered by what other people think.

“Sorry to the West, but what these countries think is not our problem. Personally, I no longer know what corresponds to

Western values. What is democracy ? The West dictating to others what they should do? But if they violate their own

principles, how do we listen to them?” President Kagame said.

“Seeking to transplant democracy to someone else is already a violation of democracy in itself. People are supposed to be independent and should be allowed to organize themselves as they wish,” President Kagame said.

The Head of State spoke about a wide range of issues including the situation with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other countries in the region as well matters of continental and global importance.

