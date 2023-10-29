Etoile de l’Est Fire Nshimiyimana After Kiyovu Thrashing

Etoile de l’Est have sacked Maurice ‘Maso’ Nshimiyimana as their head coach after they were trounced 6-1 by Kiyovu Sports on Friday night for their sixth defeat of the season.

The decision was taken in the club’s committee meeting held on Saturday following their poor start to the season. Assistant coach Karim Kamanzi was also dismissed from his duties.

Nshimiyimana was appointed on July 1 after leaving with Musanze in late 2022.

During his tenure, Etoile won only two games, a 1-0 victory over Etincelles and a stunning 3-0 over Mukura at Huye Stadium, and they drew once. The Ngoma district-based side suffered sixth defeats, conceding 15 goals and scoring seven.

Etoile are third from the bottom of the table with seven points from nine Rwanda Premier League matches, and they are level on points with the relegated zone-placed Etincelles.

Nshimiyimana’s dismissal comes after his side suffered a thumping 6-1 loss to Kiyovu, with Yves Mugunga, Djuma Nizeyimana, Sherif Bayo, Richard Kilongozi, and Mosengwo Lansele all netting at Kigali Pele Stadium to clinch a comfortable win, despite Etoile having the upper hand early in the game through Amza Rwema’s goal.

The former Police and Rayon Sports gaffer is the third coach in the league to be sacked so far this campaign following Hassan Muhire and Yamen Zelfani, who parted company with Sunrise and Rayon Sports this month, respectively.

Etoile de l’Est face off against Gorilla on November 3.