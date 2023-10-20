Ntwari Stops Two Penalties as TS Galaxy Dump Mamelodi Sundowns Out of Carling Knockout Cup

Amavubi stopper Fiacre Ntwari put forth a heroic performance on Wednesday night as he saved two penalties in shootouts to help TS Galaxy defeat Mamelodi Sundowns and reach the Carling Knockout Cup’s quarter-finals.

The former AS Kigali goalkeeper, who was making his debut for The Rockets, guessed right on two of six penalties from Mamelodi Sundowns to ensure TS Galaxy chalked up a 5-4 victory on penalties over Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium.

TS Galaxy capitalized on that Mamelodi Sundowns fielded a ‘B’ team as Rhulani Mokwena’s eight regular players were away on international duty. Sead Ramović’s side grasped a 2-0 lead early through Prince Mahlangu and Mlungisi Mbunjana in the 12th and 16th minutes, respectively.

Regardless of playing as a 10-man team after Bongani Zungu was sent off in the 58th minute following his career-ending tackle on South African forward Bernard Parker, Mamelodi Sundowns fought back thanks to Marcelo Allende and Gaston Sirino’s goals that aided the defending champion to tie the game at 2-2 and force the extra time.

Both teams failed to find the net in the extra time and make the difference, and therefore the rest was settled in the shootouts.

Ntwari didn’t disappoint in front of the home crowd, denying Brian Mandela and William Nku’s spot kicks to inspire The Rockets to book a Carling Knockout Cup quarter-finals berth over Sundowns, who crowned the champions of this competition four times.