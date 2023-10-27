PHOTOS: City of Kigali Begins Renovation Works On Kimihurura Roundabout, Running Track To Be Added

The City of Kigali has kicked off renovation works for the popular Kimihurura roundabout, which is decked between the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministries of Defence, Foreign Affairs and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), with a one kilometre running track and benches expected to be added.

“Today, the City of Kigali started renovation activities of Kimihurura roundabout. The 1 kilometer walkway is going to be transformed into a running track to increase sport facilities around the city. There will also be public benches and works will be completed in three weeks.” the City posted on Friday.

The huge roundabout, which is popular with joggers in the morning, evenings and over the weekends, has previously hosted a few events, including KigaliUp Festival but for many years it has remained largely unutilised, with no benches or other amenities to make it attractive to city dwellers.

Once complete, the running track will be the second to be established by the City of Kigali, following the one constructed around the scenic Nyarutarama based Kigali Golf Resort and Villas in Gasabo District, which is already under use. They are part of the city’s efforts to create an environment that encourages sports and physical fitness.

The Nyarutarama track covers 2.4 kilometers and is four metres wide, covered by an soft artificial running surface made of high-quality synthetic rubber that is meant to ensure a safe and comfortable running environment for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

According to officials, the installation of the tracks is part of the city’s larger plan to promote a healthy lifestyle and foster a culture of physical activity among city dwellers.