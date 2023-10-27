No Improvement: Rwanda Drops In FIFA Ranking As World Cup Qualifiers Approach

Rwanda men’s national football team has dropped one spot to 140th in the latest FIFA World Ranking released on Thursday as the 2026 World Cup African Qualifiers edge closer.

The FIFA monthly ranking is predominantly determined by international games played during the month.

Rwanda had been ranked 139th for three consecutive times – June, July, and September – before dropping one place to 140th in the world, but they remain ranked 40th in Africa.

There were 165 international matches played in October across the world, however, Amavubi did not play any single match during this month.

The top five of October’s FIFA ranking remain unchanged from the previous month’s ranking as the 2022 World Cup winner Argentina maintains to be the highest-ranked country, followed by France, Brazil, England, and Belgium.

Morocco is still sitting at the top of the continent while ranking 13th globally, followed by Senegal (20th), Tunisia (32nd), Algeria (33rd), Egypt (35th), and Nigeria (40th).

Uganda continues to lead the East Africa region, sitting in 90th position globally and 18th in Africa. They are followed by Kenya (110th), Tanzania (121st), Sudan (130th), Rwanda (140th), Burundi (142nd), Ethiopia (143rd), South Sudan (167th), Djibouti (189th), Somalia (196th). The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on November 30.

Amavubi placed in Group C of African Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho.

They will start their quest for a first-ever World Cup berth in the next month, taking on Zimbabwe and South Africa on November 15th and 21st at Huye Stadium, with the new national team head coach expected to be announced on Friday, October 27.