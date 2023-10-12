Rwanda Cooperative Agency In Spotlight Again Over Failed Tech System

The Parliament has given the Rwanda Cooperative Agency (RCA) up to six months to resolve underlying issues including failure to utilize an information system that cost the government over Rwf206 million.

The resolve was reached this October 11, 2023 during a parliament plenary session that evaluated a report of the Committee on Economy and Trade Committee on the RCA’s performance audit on Auditor General’s report on the agency’s effectiveness in empowering cooperatives.The committee chairman MP Théogène Munyangeyo said that the compliance audit review from 2018- 2023 was aimed at evaluating how cooperatives are registered, monitored and supported by the agency.

In their finding, the committee found out that RCA doesn’t know the exact number cooperatives countrywide and the figures they have are contradictory to the one presented by each of the 30 districts.

The committee also found that RCA doesn’t implement its own directives handed over to cooperatives and thus causing poor governance and a low up take on citizens registered membership in cooperatives but rather prefer to join small savings groups (Ibimina).

MPs were also stunned to hear that RCA also purchased a tech- based system – The Cooperative Management Information System (CMIS) with 13 modules at a cost of Rwf206million but only one module is being used and also that some cooperatives don’t have internet and electricity to access the operating module.

In their explanation, the then acting RCA boss Pacifique Mugwaneza (now Division Manager) said that the unused modules were because some of the district officials who are supposed to use them are not yet trained.

On the underutilized system module, MP Christine Bakundufite said that there is no value for money and demanded an explanation why the staff were not trained in the first case.